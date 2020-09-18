With coronavirus cases rising, 6 more Sioux City classes move to online instruction

Back on Sept. 9, a classroom of second grade students was moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus or exhibited symptoms of the virus. The initial plan was for the Nodland students to return to school on Sept. 23.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week.

Last week, the report was that four students and four staff members in the district had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the first week, two employees tested positive, and the second week the results showed five pupils and seven staffers tested positive.

The district continues to take steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.

