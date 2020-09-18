With coronavirus cases rising, 6 more Sioux City classes move to online instruction

SIOUX CITY -- Ten days after the first shift to classroom learning due to reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus, six more Sioux City School District classrooms are being moved from in-person to online learning.
In a Friday release, district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said the impacted classrooms were in five elementary schools, which are widely spread throughout Sioux City.
Those classes include a fifth grade and multi-grade specialty class at Liberty, fifth grade in Irving, a multi-grade class in Loess Hills, a multi-grade class at Riverside and a fifth grade section at Sunnyside.
Also, in a summary of the fourth week of the 2020-21 school year, it was reported nine students and 17 employees tested positive. The number of students and employees who have tested positive this year include those who work in a district maintenance building the downtown district headquarters, plus 15 schools, which include all three middle schools and two of the three high schools.
The impacted schools include Clark, East High, East Middle, Hunt, Irving, Liberty, Loess Hills, Morningside, North Middle, Perry Creek, Riverside, Sunnyside, Unity, West High and West Middle.
Back on Sept. 9, a classroom of second grade students was moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus or exhibited symptoms of the virus. The initial plan was for the Nodland students to return to school on Sept. 23.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week.
Last week, the report was that four students and four staff members in the district had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In the first week, two employees tested positive, and the second week the results showed five pupils and seven staffers tested positive.
The district continues to take steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the deaths of the Woodbury County residents were reported Friday.
According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the two people who died were women older than 80 years old. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 61.
The county also reported 61 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Friday. Overall, there have been 4,802 cases in Woodbury County.
Cases have climbed more sharply than in recent days in Woodbury and Dakota counties. Thursday marked the largest single-day Woodbury County increase in some time with 87 new positive cases reported.
