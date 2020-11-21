With coronavirus spread high, some Siouxland colleges finishing up early this fall

SIOUX CITY -- Back when there was a substantial rise in the number of Morningside College students who tested positive for the novel coronavirus one month after the school year began, there was uncertainty on what direction the fall semester would take.
Morningside students Collin Adank and Kassidy Hart said students saw the September case statistics and took more ownership of their activities, both on campus in buildings and dorms, plus socially.
"People saw the numbers and said, Oh my gosh, we need to wear masks more and do the distancing," Hart said.
Adank said there was "a sense of accountability on campus," with people realizing "we all have one job to do," which was get through the semester safely.
Hart compared that to how people outside the city campus approached the virus in terms of precautions: "It is sad to see the rest of the world isn't taking it so seriously."
On Friday, nearly 204,000 Iowans had tested positive for coronavirus this year, while the number of positive positive cases in Woodbury County moved above 9,600. In Iowa over the past month, the 14-day average number of new cases has quadrupled, the number of daily hospitalizations has tripled, and the 14-day average of new deaths has doubled.
Iowans over the last six days have debated a series of additional virus-related requirements placed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on business and other entities, including a partial mask mandate.
Students will wrap their semesters sooner than normal at Morningside College, the University of South Dakota and Dordt University, since administrators wanted to reduce the impact of coronavirus spread on thousands of students and college employees. The earliest to wrap up, after four days of final tests are completed by Wednesday include the three Iowa regent schools, Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa.
To pull off the early end, Morningside, which an undergraduate enrollment of 1,175, started the semester one week earlier than normal and had instruction on four Tuesdays that otherwise were not planned days of classes.
Adank, a native of Waterville, Minnesota, and Hart, who is from Omaha, both mentioned the mental stress of monitoring daily virus numbers and trying to learn for their futures amid the compacted semester.
"It always felt like it was crunch time, always a task at hand," Adank said.
Morningside has an online dashboard site that shares key details of the college virus plan, plus relays the number of weekly positive tests for students and staff received through Morningside Student Health. There have been almost 170 positive tests of students for the semester, with the last three weeks of September being the high point, when there were a combined 98 positive tests of students, including a high week of 46 positives during the week of Sept. 14-20.
During those final three weeks of September, a combined 224 Morningside students or staff were quarantining off campus and 144 quarantined on campus.
The Morningside positive virus case numbers dropped after that, with no weeks in October or November having even double-digit numbers of positive cases for either staff or college students.
Briar Cliff officials, who like Morningside oversee a private college, have refused to release any specific numbers of virus cases among the enrolled 1,076 students, although they cited Friday that numbers "remain quite low."
Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City has had a traditional semester with an upcoming Thanksgiving break, then classes will be done on Dec. 22. WITCC joined Morningside and Briar Cliff University, so all three city colleges had a mask-wearing requirement and hand sanitizer was nearly omnipresent.
Briar Cliff has a semester that isn't shortened. But after the traditional Thanksgiving break, most courses shift to completely online instruction through the semester end of Dec. 18, although some experiential learning, such as clinicals, will still have in-person elements.
Briar Cliff embarked on an intensive fall semester scheduling approach that has many courses condensed to four weeks at a time. That sort of block scheduling served to reduce in-person class sizes and the potential for virus spread for both students and faculty, BCU Spokeswoman Suzie Fischer said.
"We would consider this a successful year and are proud of what our students and employees have accomplished, particularly during such an uncertain and challenging time. When this academic year began, we knew it wouldn’t look like any other in history, and we planned accordingly," Fischer said.
Morningside's last day of courses will be Tuesday, the dorms close the day before Thanksgiving and students will take semester tests online from their homes from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.
"I am excited to be done in a week and finish the tests virtually," student Hart said.
Thinking back how the three months of classes have gone, Morningside President John Reynders said he expected there would be substantial virus spread, since there is no vaccine expected until 2021 and people would have "COVID fatigue" and want to get back to a normal way of living.
"We have done very, very well. I think our community has responded. I commend the students," Reynders said.
For most of the University of South Dakota academic programs, classroom instruction concludes by Thanksgiving. Instead of returning to campus after Thanksgiving recess, students will complete their final exams remotely, on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, when the semester ends.
USD is located in Clay County, where there have been 1,198 positive coronavirus cases and nine deaths through Friday.
USD officials are also thinking ahead to the days of presumed continuing high virus cases, so they launched the “Know Before You Go” campaign encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 prior to the winter break.
With funding from the South Dakota Department of Health, USD is offering free virus testing to students, faculty and staff through the USD Sentinel Testing program.
“We understand that students want to spend the holidays with their families, and we want them to be as safe as possible when they do so,” Tim Ridgway, vice president for health affairs and dean of the Sanford School of Medicine, said in a release last week.
“Getting tested prior to the winter break is an important step students can take to assess their health and make more informed decisions about their holiday plans.”
