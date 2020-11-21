With coronavirus spread high, some Siouxland colleges finishing up early this fall

Briar Cliff has a semester that isn't shortened. But after the traditional Thanksgiving break, most courses shift to completely online instruction through the semester end of Dec. 18, although some experiential learning, such as clinicals, will still have in-person elements.

Briar Cliff embarked on an intensive fall semester scheduling approach that has many courses condensed to four weeks at a time. That sort of block scheduling served to reduce in-person class sizes and the potential for virus spread for both students and faculty, BCU Spokeswoman Suzie Fischer said.

"We would consider this a successful year and are proud of what our students and employees have accomplished, particularly during such an uncertain and challenging time. When this academic year began, we knew it wouldn’t look like any other in history, and we planned accordingly," Fischer said.

Morningside's last day of courses will be Tuesday, the dorms close the day before Thanksgiving and students will take semester tests online from their homes from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

"I am excited to be done in a week and finish the tests virtually," student Hart said.