With metro coronavirus cases surging, South Sioux City panel to consider mask mandate

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City governmental panel next week will consider advocating that the city join a growing group of Nebraska towns requiring people to wear masks in public places, in the quest to reduce the current significant community spread of the novel coronavirus..
The South Sioux City Health Board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall, where Mayor Rod Koch said the main topic of the meeting will be whether to recommend the council members in a December meeting pass a mask mandate.
In a Friday interview, Koch said he's watched seven of the 10 largest cities in Nebraska pass mask mandates recently, plus discussions in Sioux City where the city council has strongly recommended mask wearing. Additionally, Koch said cases are higher in Woodbury County than in Dakota County, where South Sioux City is located, but so many people work in Woodbury County.
"I am worried about the cases going up. The positivity rate in Woodbury County is very high," he said.
Through this week, Dakota County had reported 3,142 positive cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
In Woodbury County, public health officials announced Friday that seven people above age 60 had died, for one of highest, if not the top, single-day number since the first death was cited in April.
The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from the virus is now 123. Siouxland District Health Department reported 86 new virus cases on Thanksgiving Thursday, then 95 more were cited in Friday's report, taking the total number this year to 10,229 in the county.
Late November has seen a wave of mask mandates passed in Nebraska. The leaders of Grand Island and La Vista voted Tuesday to approve mask mandates for their cities, joining Omaha, Lincoln, Beatrice, Ralston, Hastings, Gretna and Nofolk, which is 60 miles west of South Sioux Cty,
Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to resist issuing a broad statewide mandate because he believes requiring them would generate resistance. Some people assert that wearing masks infringes on their personal freedom.
In a Wednesday letter to Dakota County residents, county, city, school and health leaders said: "We recognize that there are varying outlooks and perspectives about the COVID-19 virus. Still, we must do our part to protect each other as a community."
In the letter, officials cited a 9 percent average positivity rate throughout the summer, above the 5 percent level that is considered to be wide-spread community transmission. That rate has risen to 25 percent and above on some days in past weeks.
The rise in cases has overloaded hospitals and health care resources, the letter said while encouraging county residents to avoid crowded spaces, close contact and confined spaces as well as wash hands frequently, maintain six feet of social distance, sanitize high-touch areas in homes and businesses and wear a mask when unable to keep a safe distance.
The five members of the city's health board are Koch, Police Chief Ed Mahon, Dr. Rick Colwell, city council president Jason Bowman and council member Randy Meyer.
If the health board decides to recommend a mask mandate for people in places they cannot distance to the six feet of separation advocated for months by public health officials, Koch said he believes the council would ultimately pass it. However, the measure could be somewhat symbolic, because there may be a limited enforcement piece.
"If we do have a mask mandate, I don't see any fines," Koch said.
Nebraska had the eighth-highest rate of virus infection in the nation on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
