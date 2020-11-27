With metro coronavirus cases surging, South Sioux City panel to consider mask mandate

In a Wednesday letter to Dakota County residents, county, city, school and health leaders said: "We recognize that there are varying outlooks and perspectives about the COVID-19 virus. Still, we must do our part to protect each other as a community."

In the letter, officials cited a 9 percent average positivity rate throughout the summer, above the 5 percent level that is considered to be wide-spread community transmission. That rate has risen to 25 percent and above on some days in past weeks.

The rise in cases has overloaded hospitals and health care resources, the letter said while encouraging county residents to avoid crowded spaces, close contact and confined spaces as well as wash hands frequently, maintain six feet of social distance, sanitize high-touch areas in homes and businesses and wear a mask when unable to keep a safe distance.

The five members of the city's health board are Koch, Police Chief Ed Mahon, Dr. Rick Colwell, city council president Jason Bowman and council member Randy Meyer.