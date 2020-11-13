With over 30 coronavirus cases, Sioux City school districts moves more classes online

SIOUX CITY -- Four classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils have moved to online learning instruction this week, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Woodbury County and the tri-state area.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week, and over two months more than 20 class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning.
The newest recap of positive cases showed the largest number of positive cases in any week of the fall semester, with 21 employees and 11 pupils testing positive. The four class sections that moved online were two at Morningside Elementary, one at East Middle School and one at Sunnyside Elementary.
Additionally, on Wednesday all seventh grade West Middle School pupils moved to online, then on Friday all students at the school converted to online, with the plan to return to the building on Nov. 30.
That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.
By comparison to the week completed, the Nov. 6 recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive, and the two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.
In the Friday reports from Oct. 9 through Oct. 23, no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online instruction. Many sections had moved online in the prior month.
Cases have climbed sharply the last two months in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 8,900, after 130 cases were added over the last 24 hours.
More than 800 positive cases have been reported over the last seven days, and the number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 105.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
The number of people testing positive for the virus for the week ended Oct. 30 included 11 pupils and eight employees, and the totals for the week ended Oct 23 included eight pupils and six employees.
The number of people testing positive for the virus for the week ended Oct. 16 included three pupils and nine employees, The totals were six students and six employees testing positive through the Oct. 9 week.
On Oct. 2, the district reported 16 employees and 10 pupils had tested positive, when several courses moved online. For the week ending Sept. 25, 17 workers tested positive, as did 15 students, while four students and four employees tested positive for the week ended Sept. 18, and five pupils and seven staffers tested positive in the second week through Sept. 11.
