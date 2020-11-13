With over 30 coronavirus cases, Sioux City school districts moves more classes online

That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.

By comparison to the week completed, the Nov. 6 recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive, and the two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.

In the Friday reports from Oct. 9 through Oct. 23, no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online instruction. Many sections had moved online in the prior month.

Cases have climbed sharply the last two months in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 8,900, after 130 cases were added over the last 24 hours.

More than 800 positive cases have been reported over the last seven days, and the number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 105.