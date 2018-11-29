SIOUX CITY -- With the forecast holding a strong possibility of snow, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency to begin late Friday, which puts in place a series of measures so the snow can be cleared.
The snow emergency was announced in a Thursday city release, and it takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The rules associated with any such emergency prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, which are noted by blue-and-white signs with a snowflake.
"We appreciate the support of our residents to help keep our city safe until streets are cleared," the release said.
Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls forecast says precipitation in Sioux City could start Friday evening, and extend into Sunday. Saturday is anticipated as a heavy day of precipitation, with rain turning to snow about noon. Up to four inches of snow is expected on the day, which will also have winds that could gust to 30 mph.
That bracing weekend forecast comes after a slick Wednesday in Siouxland, when the late afternoon saw many drivers spinning off roads while freezing rain landed. Several of those occurred east of Sioux City on U.S. Highway 20. Some Northwest Iowa schools had late starts Thursday.
According city code, it is unlawful after any two-inch or greater snowfall for any person to obstruct "the orderly removal of snow from the full width of city streets by parking, standing or otherwise leaving unattended any vehicle upon designated emergency snow routes."
The code also sets important parking rules.
People must park vehicles on the even side of the street on even days of the month from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.
To begin that process with the upcoming storm, people should park on the odd numbered side of the street on Saturday, which is Dec. 1.
No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on street parking where possible.
The emergency snow route map can be found at www.sioux-city.org/snowmaps. Sioux City Municipal Code is located at www.sioux-city.org under the Government tab.
Questions regarding parking restrictions should be directed to the Sioux City Police Department Facebook page or www.siouxcitypolice.com.