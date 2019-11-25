You are the owner of this article.
With potential for heavy snow, emergency rules going into effect in Sioux City
breaking

With potential for heavy snow, emergency rules going into effect in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that could dump up to eight inches of snow on the city starting Tuesday.

The snow emergency will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According a forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls that includes a winter storm warning and winter storm watch for much of the Siouxland area, snow is expected to begin falling in Sioux City by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The forecast says snow will continue accumulating, with the heaviest period in the evening.

Emergency snow route

Parking restrictions are going into effect for Sioux City's emergency snow routes. 

Winds of up to 35 mph could make conditions difficult. The chance of Tuesday evening snow is 100 percent, and it is expected to fall until 7 a.m. Wednesday, with blowing snow into the late morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office on Monday noted the first major winter storm appears to be bearing down on the area, and gave driving tips. The sheriff said people should reduce driving speeds as roads become covered and turn on headlights during snow, even during daytime.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Vehicles should be parked on the even numbered side of the street beginning at Tuesday. They should be moved to the odd side of the street beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.

The emergency snow route map can be found at sioux-city.org/snowmaps.

The National Weather Service also has a forecast that makes holiday travel more complex, by virtue of pointing to subsequent weather systems that could deliver more snow on Thanksiving afternoon, Friday and again Saturday.

