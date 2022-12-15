With trial for public intoxication charge looming, Dickinson County Board accepts attorney's resignation

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Facing a public intoxication charge, Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor resigned from office Tuesday.

The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors approved a resignation agreement with Zenor at its regular weekly meeting.

Zenor said in the agreement she was resigning because of a temporary medical disability and the voluntary suspension of her Iowa law license. Her resignation is effective Jan. 2, though she will no longer be in the office. Assistant county attorneys Steve Goodlow and Matthew De Jong remain in the office.

According to her resignation agreement, Zenor released the county, its elected officials and employees from liability for any claim related to her election, employment or resignation and she has agreed not to sue the county or its employees in connection with her employment or resignation.

Zenor, 39, faces a February trial for a simple misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. She was arrested Nov. 10 on suspicion of being intoxicated at the Dickinson County Courthouse. According to court documents, a preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.195 percent. Iowa's legal limit to operate a motor vehicle is 0.08 percent.

In a notice of vacancy for the county attorney's position posted on the county's website, board chairman William Leupold said the board intends to appoint Zenor's successor but acknowledged voters have the right to file a petition calling for a special election to choose the next county attorney.

The county is accepting applications for the position until Dec. 30 and plans to appoint the new county attorney before Feb. 13.

Zenor was appointed to the position after previous county attorney Jon Martin retired at the end of 2019. Zenor, a Republican, was elected to complete his term in the 2020 general election and was re-elected to a four-year term in November after running unopposed.