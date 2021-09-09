 Skip to main content
Woman charged with OWI after hitting Storm Lake school bus
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after the car she was driving struck a school bus at a Storm Lake intersection.

Storm Lake school bus crash

A Storm Lake, Iowa, woman was charged with operating while intoxicated Thursday morning after the car she was driving collided with a Storm Lake school bus. No injuries were reported.

The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m., when, Storm Lake police said, Shantara McDonald, 23, was eastbound on East Lakeshore Drive in a Chrysler 300, lost control of the car while turning right onto 120th Avenue and struck a Storm Lake Community Schools bus that was stopped at the intersection. None of the students on the bus were hurt. The car was totaled.

Police detected signs of alcohol impairment in McDonald and transported her to the Buena Vista County Jail for testing. She was later booked into the jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance.

