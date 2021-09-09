Woman charged with OWI after hitting Storm Lake school bus

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after the car she was driving struck a school bus at a Storm Lake intersection.

The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m., when, Storm Lake police said, Shantara McDonald, 23, was eastbound on East Lakeshore Drive in a Chrysler 300, lost control of the car while turning right onto 120th Avenue and struck a Storm Lake Community Schools bus that was stopped at the intersection. None of the students on the bus were hurt. The car was totaled.

Police detected signs of alcohol impairment in McDonald and transported her to the Buena Vista County Jail for testing. She was later booked into the jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.