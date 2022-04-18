Woman dies in 2-vehicle collision near Odebolt

The Iowa State Patrol said in a news release that Jan Gentry was southbound at 10:22 a.m. on Iowa Highway 39 when she lost control of her BMW Z3 after hitting a patch of slush from blowing snow south of 340th Street just south of Odebolt. Gentry's vehicle slid into the path of a northbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by Clay Roberts, of Dunlap, Iowa, and was struck on the right side.