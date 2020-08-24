Woman killed in Lyon County collision

DOON, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 75 near Doon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Carissa Mosier, 35, was northbound on U.S. 75 in a Jeep Cherokee at about 11:39 a.m., when it was struck on the driver's side by Brooklyn Radloff, who was eastbound on Lyon County Road A-52/260th Street in a GMC Sierra.
Mosier was pronounced dead at the scene. Radloff, 20, of Inwood, Iowa, and a 3-year-old passenger in her vehicle were transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa, for treatment of their injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
