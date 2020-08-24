 Skip to main content
Woman killed in Lyon County collision
Woman killed in Lyon County collision

DOON, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 75 near Doon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Carissa Mosier, 35, was northbound on U.S. 75 in a Jeep Cherokee at about 11:39 a.m., when it was struck on the driver's side by Brooklyn Radloff, who was eastbound on Lyon County Road A-52/260th Street in a GMC Sierra.

Mosier was pronounced dead at the scene. Radloff, 20, of Inwood, Iowa, and a 3-year-old passenger in her vehicle were transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa, for treatment of their injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
