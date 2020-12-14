Woman killed in Sac County two-vehicle collision

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday morning in Sac County.
Iowa State Patrol reported the death of Courtney Graffunder, 21, of Sac City. The report said Graffunder was northbound on U.S. Highway 71, then stopped waiting to turn west onto Highway 1887.
A Peterbilt semi driven by Joshua Corde, 40, of Enid, Oklahoma, also proceeded northbound on Highway 71 just before 9 a.m., and struck the rear of Graffunder's Chevrolet Camaro. She died as a result of the collision, the report said.
The collision remains under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!