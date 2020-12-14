 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in Sac County two-vehicle collision
View Comments
alert

Woman killed in Sac County two-vehicle collision

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday morning in Sac County.

Iowa State Patrol reported the death of Courtney Graffunder, 21, of Sac City. The report said Graffunder was northbound on U.S. Highway 71, then stopped waiting to turn west onto Highway 1887.

A Peterbilt semi driven by Joshua Corde, 40, of Enid, Oklahoma, also proceeded northbound on Highway 71 just before 9 a.m., and struck the rear of Graffunder's Chevrolet Camaro. She died as a result of the collision, the report said.

The collision remains under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News