Woodbury Central voters approve expansion of physical plant tax levy
Woodbury Central voters approve expansion of physical plant tax levy

Repairs to the ceiling in the middle school gym at Woodbury Central Community School, in Moville, Iowa, was one of the proposed uses for money that could result from a levy measure voted upon Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Voters in the Woodbury Central school district on Tuesday passed an increase in a tax levy that allows several building projects to move forward in Moville.

In unofficial results, 243 voters, or 55 percent, approved expanding the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy for the next 10 years, while 191 voters, or 44 percent, opposed it. PPEL votes in Iowa require a simple majority for passage.

The measure will provide $2.5 million in revenue over the next decade to improve older high school classrooms, repair roofs and the middle school gym ceiling and pave the parking lot.

The levy will increase from 34 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $1.67 per $1,000 of valuation. Iowa law allows school board to approve PPELs of up to 33 cents per $1,000. A levy higher than that requires approval from district voters.

