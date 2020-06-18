Woodbury County completes step to promote Historic Route 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County officials will seek to draw tourists by touting the presence of U.S. Highway 20, specifically sections that still comprise the first layout of the road from nearly a century ago, as Historic Route 20.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in a Tuesday meeting passed a resolution giving their support for the placement of “Historic Route 20” signage along county and state maintained roads.

Woodbury County Community & Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser in a release said that step fulfills the Iowa Department of Transportation requirement for a formal designation of a statewide route and placement of historic markers to guide tourists and travelers on the original alignment of Highway 20.

In Iowa, the route travels through 35 cities and 13 counties, making it the longest historic route in the state, stretching from the Mississippi River to the Missouri River. Communities along the route in Woodbury County include Cushing, Correctionville, Moville and Sioux City.

Gleiser said city officials from communities along the Historic Route 20 in Iowa view the historical route designation as a means to generate tourism and opportunities for economic development.