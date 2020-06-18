Woodbury County completes step to promote Historic Route 20

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County officials will seek to draw tourists by touting the presence of U.S. Highway 20, specifically sections that still comprise the first layout of the road from nearly a century ago, as Historic Route 20.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in a Tuesday meeting passed a resolution giving their support for the placement of “Historic Route 20” signage along county and state maintained roads.
Woodbury County Community & Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser in a release said that step fulfills the Iowa Department of Transportation requirement for a formal designation of a statewide route and placement of historic markers to guide tourists and travelers on the original alignment of Highway 20.
In Iowa, the route travels through 35 cities and 13 counties, making it the longest historic route in the state, stretching from the Mississippi River to the Missouri River. Communities along the route in Woodbury County include Cushing, Correctionville, Moville and Sioux City.
Gleiser said city officials from communities along the Historic Route 20 in Iowa view the historical route designation as a means to generate tourism and opportunities for economic development.
"With support from cities, counties, and the state, the Historic Route 20 will surely be a new treasured Iowa amenity," he said.
Gleiser said events will be planned in Woodbury County to tie in with the cultural and historical heritage that towns along the historic route have to offer.
Gleiser said another well-known historical auto route is the iconic Route 66 in the southern U.S.
He said the effort to pursue the formal designation for a complete statewide route started locally in 2014 when city officials from Cushing, Iowa, contacted Bryan Farr, President of the Historic Route 20 Association, Inc., after seeing a news story about his work to promote the route from coast-to-coast.
In a 2014 stop at Cushing, Farr told the Journal, "This is Americana."
Farr, a New York native, was crossing the country on the 3,365 miles of this 1926 roadway, repeating a trek he took four years ago that led to his book, "Historic U.S. 20: A Journey Across America's Longest Highway."
The Historic Route 20 Association, a nonprofit organization aimed to promote tourism and economic development along the original 1926 alignment of U.S. Route 20, has been working for years to get it designated as a historical auto route.
Farr launched the association in 2012, after learning that he had missed dozens of sites by sticking to the modern four-lane thoroughfare during a road trip.
While U.S. 20 now bypasses most towns and small cities, the original route does not. It offers scenic views along Lake Erie in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. To the west, it takes travelers through the heart of Iowa and Nebraska’s Sandhills, to the entrance of Yellowstone National Park, the mountains of Idaho and forests of Oregon, and ending within sight of the Pacific Ocean.
