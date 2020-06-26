Woodbury County health official laments masks becoming coronavirus culture war

In a Monday meeting of the Sioux City School Board, Chad Krastel, a parent of children who attend the district, told board members he would not like the "freedom" lost with any mask-wearing requirement.

Grieme said if one student who tests positive is in five classes in a day, with 25 classmates in each class, the potential exposure would be to a combined 125 young people, if not more.

"It is going to be very challenging times," he said.

On a day in which 16 new positive coronavirus cases were added in Woodbury County, Grieme said he is warily watching the case numbers. He said he has concerns of a possible rise in cases, since the number of new cases was only nine on Wednesday and five on Thursday.

Those numbers are a far cry from when coronavirus cases spiked in the metro in late April and May.