Woodbury County moves past 5,000 positive cases of coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County moved past the 5,000 mark on Monday.
The Siouxland District Health Department reported there had been 58 cases added to the total case count in the last 24 hours. In the aggregate total since coronavirus cases were first detected in Woodbury County in March, there have been 5,011 cases, and the numbers are rising in substantial fashion since mid-September.
Over the last three days, more than 200 positive cases have been reported, including 100 alone on Saturday, and more than 300 cases over the last five days, when 87 cases from Thursday are factored in.
"Woodbury County continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases recently. It is extremely important that everyone do their part to prevent the spread by staying home when sick - even if only mildly ill, or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, physical distancing, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently," the district health release said.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County is 61.
A key statistical measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. That Woodbury County ratio was 14.9 percent Saturday, and rose to 15.1 percent on Monday.
The 15-percent mark was established by the Iowa Department of Education as the point at which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to online learning.
In recent days the top positivity rates have been in Northwest Iowa, with the top four in Iowa as Sioux, Lyon, Plymouth and O'Brien counties.
Also in the metro area on Monday, Dakota County Health Department reported 34 coronavirus cases, taking the total to 2,154.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.