Woodbury County moves past 5,000 positive cases of coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County moved past the 5,000 mark on Monday.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported there had been 58 cases added to the total case count in the last 24 hours. In the aggregate total since coronavirus cases were first detected in Woodbury County in March, there have been 5,011 cases, and the numbers are rising in substantial fashion since mid-September.

Over the last three days, more than 200 positive cases have been reported, including 100 alone on Saturday, and more than 300 cases over the last five days, when 87 cases from Thursday are factored in.

"Woodbury County continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases recently. It is extremely important that everyone do their part to prevent the spread by staying home when sick - even if only mildly ill, or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, physical distancing, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently," the district health release said.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County is 61.