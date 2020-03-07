Woodbury County officials aiming to open $50 million jail by 2022

SIOUX CITY -- With the pleasure of getting a positive referendum vote that settled financing a few days in the past, Woodbury County officials are about to embark on the many details needed to construct a $50 million county jail.
A special election on whether to set financing through increased property taxes saw voters giving a 57 percent affirmative vote on Tuesday. The new single-story jail will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community, and the aging jail downtown eventually will be shuttered.
"I'm very, very happy because the bond issue passed. What I'm really happy about is that the people in Woodbury County listened and got information (on the necessity of a new jail), and that was key in this process," said Ron Wieck, who heads an inter-governmental body leading jail plans.
January 2021 has previously been projected as the start of construction, though Wieck said he wouldn't be surprised if work begins before the end of this year. The timeline will become more fleshed out in the next meeting under Wieck's leadership, which will likely be held later this month. Presenting at the meeting will be county department leaders and the county's main consultant, Larry Goldberg, of St. Joseph, Missouri-based Goldberg Group Architects, which has been involved in building more than 100 jails nationwide.
The next meeting will result in a timeline of major steps to undertake to build the jail, and a rough sketch of how the jail will look, with more substantial final plans to come later.
"I'll be preparing a project sequence of activities over the next few days," Goldberg said Friday.
"Realistically, by the time we go through the whole process, we are looking at a year and a half to two years. I'd like it to be in the middle at one year and nine months," Wieck said.
As each major advance in the jail-building process proceeds, Wieck said press releases or other ways to inform the media and greater public will be shared.
He said, "I don't want people thinking, 'Gee whiz, we passed this thing, where do we sit with this?' "
County officials had pitched the $50 million project as the most cost effective long-term option for dealing with an aging jail in need of $22 million in repairs to heating and air conditioning systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and require taxpayers to pay millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails scattered around the state.
Opponents questioned whether property taxes should be raised to replace a jail built just three decades ago.
Nearly 14 percent of the 56,602 registered county voters, or 7,862, cast ballots Tuesday. Of those, 3,037 voted prior to election day, and 61 percent of the early votes supported the jail measure.
The jail project is being shepherded by a three-member panel, called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, led by Wieck and also containing Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and county supervisor Rocky De Witt. Without the county supervisors and Sioux City Council taking steps to create the authority, Tuesday's referendum would have failed.
That's because under state law, referendums for public authorities only require a simply majority to pass measures based on property taxes, a far lower threshold than the 60-percent "supermajority" needed for normal local bond measures.
With interest, the 20-year bonds could cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million. Owners of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $36 to $21 per year, with the higher amounts in initial years, while those who own agricultural land would pay about 54 cents per acre.
The bonds will finance construction of a 110,000-square-foot law enforcement center that would hold up to 450 inmates, nearly double the roughly 235 inmates housed in the current jail, which was built in 1987 across the street from the Woodbury County Courthouse.
"Time is of the essence," Wieck said, "We've got a ticking time bomb with that old building."
"We don't want to make the same mistakes as the last LEC," he said, pointing to the fact that the grounds had problems after locating at the spot of a former Dividend gas station and being land-locked on a busy downtown corner.
The building will likely carry a county justice center name, as it will hold more than jail cells, but also some courtrooms and the county attorney offices of employees working under the leadership of Attorney P.J. Jennings. Unlike the current jail, which only could be added onto by adding to the top, the new facility will be one that could be more readily expanded.
"The building will be laid out so it can be added onto, unlike what we have now," Wieck said.
"We want this thing to go down the road for 50, 60 years," he added.