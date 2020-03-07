Woodbury County officials aiming to open $50 million jail by 2022

The next meeting will result in a timeline of major steps to undertake to build the jail, and a rough sketch of how the jail will look, with more substantial final plans to come later.

"I'll be preparing a project sequence of activities over the next few days," Goldberg said Friday.

"Realistically, by the time we go through the whole process, we are looking at a year and a half to two years. I'd like it to be in the middle at one year and nine months," Wieck said.

As each major advance in the jail-building process proceeds, Wieck said press releases or other ways to inform the media and greater public will be shared.

He said, "I don't want people thinking, 'Gee whiz, we passed this thing, where do we sit with this?' "

County officials had pitched the $50 million project as the most cost effective long-term option for dealing with an aging jail in need of $22 million in repairs to heating and air conditioning systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and require taxpayers to pay millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails scattered around the state.