Woodbury County park playgrounds closed due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Due to coronavirus exposure concerns, playgrounds in Woodbury County parks are closed until future notice.
In a Wednesday release from the Woodbury County Conservation Board, the playgrounds included are those at Browns Lake-Bigelow Park, Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park, Southwood Conservation Area, Fowler Forest Preserve and the Nature Playscape at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center building remains closed until further notice. Additionally, Woodbury County Conservation Board Office facilities and field offices at Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, Browns Lake, Southwood Conservation Area and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center are closed to the public.
Woodbury County park areas remain open for public use, such as hiking, fishing, bird watching and general recreation, and recreation trails remain open, although pressurized water systems and restrooms are not available. The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park remains open.
"We urge all citizens and visitors to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill," county Education Programs Director Dawn Snyder said.
For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
