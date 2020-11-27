Woodbury County reports 7 deaths, one of largest COVID-19 single-day totals

SIOUX CITY -- A large number of Woodbury County deaths attributed to COVID-19 was reported Friday, when public health officials announced seven people above age 60 had died.

In the daily novel coronavirus statistics, Siouxland District Health Department reported, "Sadly, 7 deaths have been added," including one man in the 61 to 80 age range, a woman above age 81 and five men above age 81.

The number of virus cases is surging in the tri-state region, with more than 100 Woodbury County cases reported in many single days over recent weeks. After the 5,000th positive virus case was reported on Sept. 21 in Woodbury County, it took only nine more weeks to have the 10,000th virus case on Wednesday.

The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from the virus is now 123. The health department reported 86 new virus cases on Thanksgiving Thursday, then 123 more were cited in Friday's report, taking the total number this year to 10,183 in the county.

On Friday, a total of 93 people, or two more than Tuesday, with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the health department. Of those patients, 66 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19.