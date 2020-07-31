Woodbury County resident dies from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as death of a Woodbury County resident was reported Friday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the man who died was between 41 and 60 years old. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 48.

The county also reported 19 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of 185 tests conducted, for a positivity rate of 10 percent. Overall, there have been 3,618 cases in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health on Thursday released a status report on the COVID-19 outbreak in Woodbury County for the week ending July 26. During that week, 72 people in the county tested positive for the virus out of 1,118 tests conducted. The overall positivity rate was about 6 percent, a decline of 1 percent over the previous week.

If the virus is to be contained, according to the report, the "goal" percentage would be 2 percent or less.