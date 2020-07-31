Woodbury County resident dies from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as death of a Woodbury County resident was reported Friday.
According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the man who died was between 41 and 60 years old. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 48.
The county also reported 19 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of 185 tests conducted, for a positivity rate of 10 percent. Overall, there have been 3,618 cases in Woodbury County.
Siouxland District Health on Thursday released a status report on the COVID-19 outbreak in Woodbury County for the week ending July 26. During that week, 72 people in the county tested positive for the virus out of 1,118 tests conducted. The overall positivity rate was about 6 percent, a decline of 1 percent over the previous week.
If the virus is to be contained, according to the report, the "goal" percentage would be 2 percent or less.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
