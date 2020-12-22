Woodbury County Sheriff Drew bows out after four decade career in law enforcement

Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, a retired Sioux City police officer, said Drew "always seemed to have the welfare of his officers as a priority. His deputies seemed to be appreciative of that."

Said Drew, "The deputies don't work for me. They work for the public...The ultimate goal was, do your job with pride in it and be a team player, so you are all going in the same direction."

Sheriff's Office Chief Dept. Tony Wingert said Drew's legacy lies with improving technology, which included adding body scanners to prevent contraband being smuggled into the county jail, and body cameras to make the office more accountable to the public. Drew said those additions were admittedly pleasing, as a way to reduce the county being forced to settle lawsuits, which he said were happening too frequently.

By June 2013, he sought $200,000 for 76 cameras for the downtown jail.

Within a few years, the conversation had morphed into modernizing the aging Woodbury County Law Enforcement Building, which houses the jail and offices for workers in the sheriff's office.