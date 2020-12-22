Woodbury County Sheriff Drew bows out after four decade career in law enforcement

SIOUX CITY -- As he took over as Woodbury County Sheriff eight years ago, Dave Drew vowed to instill more community policing, ramp up training of deputies, add technologies such as body cameras.
And, to devote sufficient time for all those priorities, he mulled giving up his seasonal job of refereeing high school sports.
Now, mere days from exiting as sheriff, Drew said his team was able to meet those goals. But he never reduced the number of basketball games he officiated.
Being a referee provided a nice diversion from the stress of being sheriff, he said this week, and the support at home from wife, Jana, as "the heavy lifter, the encourager," provided the rest of the buffeting necessary to lead an office with more than 100 workers.
"It was something I enjoyed. I didn't want to mess it up, but leave it better. Nothing against the guy before me, but you should always want the next (sheriff) to be better," Drew said.
Drew began the profession in 1981 with patrolling streets in Marcus and Sergeant Bluff as a police officer in Northwest Iowa, then shifted to county work in the spring 1984. On Jan. 2, when his friend, Chad Sheehan, is sworn in as the new sheriff, Drew will end his two terms, convinced that he gave his all to make law enforcement responsive to everyone.
Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, a retired Sioux City police officer, said Drew "always seemed to have the welfare of his officers as a priority. His deputies seemed to be appreciative of that."
Said Drew, "The deputies don't work for me. They work for the public...The ultimate goal was, do your job with pride in it and be a team player, so you are all going in the same direction."
Sheriff's Office Chief Dept. Tony Wingert said Drew's legacy lies with improving technology, which included adding body scanners to prevent contraband being smuggled into the county jail, and body cameras to make the office more accountable to the public. Drew said those additions were admittedly pleasing, as a way to reduce the county being forced to settle lawsuits, which he said were happening too frequently.
By June 2013, he sought $200,000 for 76 cameras for the downtown jail.
Within a few years, the conversation had morphed into modernizing the aging Woodbury County Law Enforcement Building, which houses the jail and offices for workers in the sheriff's office.
While Drew doubted the public had the appetite to raise property taxes, a March 2020 vote two weeks before the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic showed people supported that. Fifty-seven percent of voters approved a $50 million jail, which is scheduled to be built on Sioux City's east side by 2022. Drew said he's happy to have been a poor predictor on that, saying the passage came because the public saw the distinct need for replacing the current jail, which faced a growing list of maintenance problems, despite being built just 33 years ago.
"I take no credit," he said of passage of the bond issue.
Drew was first elected sheriff in 2012, after falling short in his first run in 2008 against Sheriff Glenn Parrett. A Democrat, Parrett ousted Republican Sheriff Dave Amick in 2004.
In 2012, Drew's dream of being sheriff materialized after getting encouragement to run again, and ultimately beating Doug Boetger, a Democrat. Drew won again in 2016 with no opponent on the ballot. The next sheriff, Sheehan, who Drew supported in the June Republican primary, previously was a Sioux City police officer.
In December 2012, Drew in an interview said bringing transparency to government service can be derided as a mere buzzword. This week he spoke similarly, saying making deputies more visible in the public beyond the normal patrol function allowed people to readily report their law enforcement requests.
Along with that, Drew, over the last decade, had his office embrace social media, including opening his own Twitter account to connect with more people. He said that was a good way to share information on road conditions during dicey weather and to release details on traffic wrecks.
On top of that, Drew wasn't afraid to show his personal or humorous side, which he has in spades, so that anyone who follows his Twitter account will know his love of donuts.
"You can't take yourself too seriously," he said.
Drew, 60, said there is definite stress to being sheriff, which resulted in him seeing a time to exit, so he could spend more time with seven grandchildren and four adult children who range up to age 33.
"You can never get away from this job. Even though you may be gone (out of the office), you are always on call. I never felt like my family was getting my undivided attention," he said.
Drew, who has a big week with five basketball games the first week of January, plans to referee until age 62. He has another job lined up in starting January -- teaching two courses in police science at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
"I knew I was ready to move onto the next chapter, yet how do you just walk away, all the way? You've got young people who are excited to get into this profession, and I think I have a lot of things to share," Drew said.