Woodbury County supervisors look to appoint ex-member Monson for temporary vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider appointing a former supervisor to a position that has been created by the lengthy overseas military deployment of Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.
The supervisors in their most recent meeting on Jan. 19 debated whether the position needed to be filled, with no decision being made. The upcoming Tuesday board meeting agenda shows Supervisor Matthew Ung recommended a vote on an appointment of former Supervisor Mark Monson.
"We've talked amongst ourselves about filling it, not filling it. At least three names were put out there," including Monson, Board Chairman Rocky De Witt said Friday.
In the Jan. 12 meeting in which Taylor announced his upcoming deployment, Supervisor Keith Radig said the four supervisors should "play it by ear," and see over the next two to three months if they see the necessity of appointing someone in Taylor's absence.
In recommending Monson, Ung said, "going through another stint of several months without a fifth supervisor is not ideal, nor practical." The appointment will require a majority vote of the four remaining supervisors, which means three votes.
Monson, 75, in 2020 retired from the position of executive director of Missouri River Historical Development Inc. He also served three, four-year terms on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, before unsuccessfully running for re-election in 2016. In the Democrat primary that year, he lost to former supervisor Marty Pottebaum, who in the campaign cited Monson's support for policies proposed by Republicans on the board.
"It is a fact that the transparency and fiscal reforms I supported in my first years on the board would not have happened without (Monson's) vote. He walked the talk, reaching across the aisle to make Woodbury County better, despite the consequences, and I believe this Republican board should reach back," Ung said.
In the 2016 general election, Monson ran as an independent candidate as Pottebaum defeated Monson and Republican nominee Brian Miller. In November, Pottebaum lost his re-election bid to Taylor.
Taylor will depart for the Middle East for up to 400 days in a deployment sendoff event Sunday in his role as a chaplain for the 734th RSG Iowa Army National Guard.
Beyond being a supervisor and holding his guard position, Taylor, 42, a former teacher, is the Energy and Environmental Specialist for the Sioux City School District.
The school district and county, following state and federal laws, will pay his salary for 30 days once his deployment starts. Taylor's combined annual salary with the two government entities is over $119,000 -- $83,525 with the school district and $36,050 as a supervisor, according to public records.
Once National Guard members are called to active duty, they switch from the typical periodic drill pay to additional compensation, by virtue of working full-time.
Taylor enlisted as an Intelligence Analyst in 2009 and was commissioned as an officer and chaplain candidate in 2012. He currently holds the rank of Major in the 734th Regional Support Group headquartered in Camp Dodge, Iowa.