Woodbury County supervisors look to appoint ex-member Monson for temporary vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider appointing a former supervisor to a position that has been created by the lengthy overseas military deployment of Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

The supervisors in their most recent meeting on Jan. 19 debated whether the position needed to be filled, with no decision being made. The upcoming Tuesday board meeting agenda shows Supervisor Matthew Ung recommended a vote on an appointment of former Supervisor Mark Monson.

"We've talked amongst ourselves about filling it, not filling it. At least three names were put out there," including Monson, Board Chairman Rocky De Witt said Friday.

In the Jan. 12 meeting in which Taylor announced his upcoming deployment, Supervisor Keith Radig said the four supervisors should "play it by ear," and see over the next two to three months if they see the necessity of appointing someone in Taylor's absence.