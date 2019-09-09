{{featured_button_text}}
Radig Woodbury County Supervisors

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors chairman Keith Radig speaks during a meeting at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City in January 2019.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are holding a rural town hall meeting Thursday in Pierson, Iowa.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 514 Second St., in Pierson.

The meeting will involve Pierson city officials giving an update on developments in the town of 366 people, then the supervisors, led by county board chairman Keith Radig, will discuss some recent county projects.

The public is invited to speak about issues related to county topics.

The supervisors in 2015 began an initiative to hold meetings in every town in the county. It took 18 months to reach all 14 towns outside of Sioux City by December 2016. More recently, they have moved to holding town hall meetings in quadrants of the county, rather than in all towns annually.

