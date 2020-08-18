Woodbury County to end daily reports of new COVID-19 cases, citing state data glitch

SIOUX CITY -- Citing a glitch in the state's data collection system, Siouxland District Health Department said Tuesday it will no longer provide daily reports of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.
The announcement comes on the heels of published reports Monday that the Iowa Department of Public Health was improperly backdating thousands of positive coronavirus test results.
Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said it's concerned the positivity rate has been "falsely low because of positives not getting reported on their correct day."
"IDPH is in the process of implementing a new database to manage COVID-19 information that we hope will resolve many of the data problems that we are experiencing," SDHD said in its release. "However, moving forward SDHD will be changing our data reporting to make sure that the information is as accurate and transparent as possible."
Starting Wednesday, the SDHD's daily report will include total positive case count for Woodbury County, but will not include a new daily total. The daily report will also include COVID-related deaths and recovered patients, as well as county residents currently hospitalized for the virus.
"This daily report will be in addition to our indicator report, published weekly, that we believe provides the best reflection of current COVID activity in Woodbury County," SDHD said in the release.
SDHD said the changes will help make sure the information the department releases to the public is "as accurate and transparent as possible." That's particularly important because local school districts are relying on COVID-19 data to make decisions on how best to instruct students when the fall semester begins.
As of Tuesday, Woodbury County had 3,832 positive tests, while the number of deaths from the virus stood at 54, according to the IDPH website.
The IDPH's data glitch means the state has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, said Dana Jones, an Iowa City nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem. Jones has described the mistake as "horrifying."
Potentially thousands of coronavirus infections from recent weeks and months have instead been erroneously recorded as having happened in March through June, Jones said.
The numbers are skewed because some people tested negative earlier but recently tested positive. Iowa’s system has been recording their new positive results as having happened when their original negative results were reported.
SDHD noted the reporting system is intended to track individuals, or cases, not total tests.
"When an individual gets tested for the first time, that test result is entered into the database under the person’s name and reported in the IDPH website’s total test count as well as the positive or negative count," the release said. "The problem arises when a person that originally tested negative later tests positive, the system records that positive result back on the date the original test was done instead of the date this new test was actually done.
"As we get farther into the pandemic, more and more people are being tested multiple times. Some of them are positive, but many are negative. And while the positives are getting counted somewhere -- even if it’s not on the accurate date -- the negative results are not. People testing negative multiple times are only counting as one test, therefore negative results are underreported on the IDPH website."
In its release, SDHD acknowledged "there have been concerns raised that the positivity rate stated by IDPH is falsely low because of positives not getting reported on their correct day."
"While we understand that is a problem, the problem applies to negative results as well, and SDHD believes that the data is likely overemphasizing the positive cases because the negative results are absent," the county department said.
