Woodbury County to end daily reports of new COVID-19 cases, citing state data glitch

SDHD said the changes will help make sure the information the department releases to the public is "as accurate and transparent as possible." That's particularly important because local school districts are relying on COVID-19 data to make decisions on how best to instruct students when the fall semester begins.

As of Tuesday, Woodbury County had 3,832 positive tests, while the number of deaths from the virus stood at 54, according to the IDPH website.

The IDPH's data glitch means the state has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, said Dana Jones, an Iowa City nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem. Jones has described the mistake as "horrifying."

Potentially thousands of coronavirus infections from recent weeks and months have instead been erroneously recorded as having happened in March through June, Jones said.

The numbers are skewed because some people tested negative earlier but recently tested positive. Iowa’s system has been recording their new positive results as having happened when their original negative results were reported.

SDHD noted the reporting system is intended to track individuals, or cases, not total tests.