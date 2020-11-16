Woodbury County town residents advised to boil water for drinking

MOVILLE, Iowa -- City officials in Moville have issued an order for people to boil water coming from taps from the city's system.

Boiling water is a way to prevent impurities and make sure tap water used by people is safe. The order was placed late Sunday evening, and the post announcing it does not specify what happened with the water supply.

"The City of Moville is issuing a boil order until further notice. This means to boil all water before drinking. Will update as soon as more info is available. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience," a post on the city's official Facebook post said.

Woodbury Central School District officials in an email announced school would start two hours late, at 10:30 a.m., "in the hopes that bottle water can be purchased or donated," since bottle filling stations in the school cannot be used.

In a reply to a comment posed on the Facebook page, the city clerk wrote, "Bathing and cleaning do not require boiling beforehand."

