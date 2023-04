KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Traffic will be reduced to one lane during an upcoming bridge project on Iowa Highway 140 near Kingsley.

Work on the deck of the bridge over the West Fork of the Little Sioux River 1.5 miles north of Kingsley is expected to begin Monday.

A 10-foot, 6-inch lane width restriction will be in place during construction, and traffic will be controlled with traffic signals.

Construction is expected to be finished by June 9, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.