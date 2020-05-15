Work to begin on Nebraska 15 near Laurel

-
LAUREL, Neb. -- Work on Nebraska Highway 15 north of Laurel is expected to begin next week, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.
The construction project will include bridge deck repair at two locations, asphalt overlay and shoulder construction on Nebraska 15 between its junctions with Nebraska highways 59 and 84.
Traffic will be maintained with temporary lane closures. The project is expected to be finished in late fall.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
