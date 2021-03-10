Work to begin on Nebraska 9 near Martinsburg

The work zone will extend from the Nebraska 9 east junction with U.S. Highway 20 to the west junction with Nebraska Highway 12.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, work will include clearing and grading, bridge work and culvert work. An asphalt overlay is planned for late fall 2021 or spring 2022. When bridge work begins, traffic will be maintained with a one-lane restriction on the bridges and controlled with temporary traffic signals.