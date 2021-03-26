Work to begin on U.S. 20 in Dixon County

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Resurfacing of a section of U.S. Highway 20 in Dixon County is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The $9.9 million project includes asphalt resurfacing and bridge, culvert and grading work on a 9.5-mile section of U.S. 20 from its junction with Nebraska Highway 9 south of Martinsburg to the junction with Nebraska Highway 116 north of Dixon.

Traffic will be maintained during construction with flaggers and a pilot car.

The work is expected to be finished in December.

