Work to begin on U.S. 20 in Dixon County

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Resurfacing of a section of U.S. Highway 20 in Dixon County is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The $9.9 million project includes asphalt resurfacing and bridge, culvert and grading work on a 9.5-mile section of U.S. 20 from its junction with Nebraska Highway 9 south of Martinsburg to the junction with Nebraska Highway 116 north of Dixon.
Traffic will be maintained during construction with flaggers and a pilot car.
The work is expected to be finished in December.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
