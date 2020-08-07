You are the owner of this article.
Work to begin on U.S. 75/77 between Winnebago, Homer
Stock roads construction

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Work is scheduled to begin next week on U.S. Highway 75/77 between Homer and Winnebago, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Work includes concrete pavement repair, bridge deck repair on three structures, milling and asphalt overlay.

Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. One-lane traffic will be maintained at bridge repair sites with traffic signals.

The work is expected to be finished by late October.

