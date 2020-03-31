Work to begin on U.S. 75/77 in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Reconstruction of U.S. Highway 75/77 and other infrastructure through Winnebago is expected to begin this week, weather permitting.

The project stretches for three-fourths of a mile from just north of BIA Road 52/Mission Road on Winnebago's north side, south through town to just past Beck Street.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the project includes concrete pavement, retaining walls, storm sewer reconstruction and the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 75/77 and BIA Road 52/Mission Road.

Traffic will be maintained through the construction zone with lane closures. The anticipated completion date is late summer 2021.

