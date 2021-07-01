 Skip to main content
Yankton County crash victim identified
Yankton County crash victim identified

VOLIN, S.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a Viborg, South Dakota, man killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash east of Volin.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Michael Kieffer, 60, was driving east in a Hummer H2 at 7:09 p.m. on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue, when the vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled.

Kieffer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
