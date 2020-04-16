You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yankton County records 23rd confirmed coronavirus case
View Comments

Yankton County records 23rd confirmed coronavirus case

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

YANKTON, S.D. -- South Dakota health officials have reported a 23rd positive test for the novel coronavirus in Yankton County.

No gender and age were given on the county's newest case. The South Dakota Department of Health said that 17 of the people in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The health department's website also has dropped the number of confirmed cases in Union County from five to four. No explanation was given for the change.

The state on Thursday announced 143 new cases of COVID-19, increasing South Dakota's total to 1,311.

New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury, Dakota counties
Lyon County records 5th COVID-19 case
Tax Day 2020: Coronavirus turns business upside down for some Sioux City tax preparers
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News