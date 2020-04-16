Yankton County records 23rd confirmed coronavirus case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

YANKTON, S.D. -- South Dakota health officials have reported a 23rd positive test for the novel coronavirus in Yankton County.

No gender and age were given on the county's newest case. The South Dakota Department of Health said that 17 of the people in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The health department's website also has dropped the number of confirmed cases in Union County from five to four. No explanation was given for the change.

The state on Thursday announced 143 new cases of COVID-19, increasing South Dakota's total to 1,311.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.