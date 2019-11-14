39 years later: Woodbury Central football fans relish return to UNI-Dome

"Our players and coaches have been overwhelmed with the community support, from well wishes on the street, signs in windows and monetary support from numerous individuals, as well as business and industry," OABCIG high school principal Patrick Miller added.

Kelly Manker said the UNI-Dome is a notable spot to play, especially back in the days when only championship games were played there. He recalled the reaction of the 1980 team's top running back on arriving in the expansive venue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Todd Tabke was the one who said, 'You could put a lot of corn in here.' We were a bunch of farm kids, going to the big city," Manker said.

There are lots of blue signs with player names and paws sprouting on Moville yards, and the expectation is the town will greatly empty out Friday. On Thursday, a sendoff rally was held at the end of the school day, and a pep bus -- or possibly two -- will head to Cedar Falls in the morning, when the team also goes over.

Classes were cancelled at Woodbury Central Friday. Athletic Director Mary Schultz said there has been a buzz of anticipation for the game in hallways this week. Schultz said he expects a caravan of cars on U.S. Highway 20 Friday, since fans also went in big numbers to the quarterfinal game in Traer.