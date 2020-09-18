 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Yumvee" is new outreach tool for police in Storm Lake
View Comments

"Yumvee" is new outreach tool for police in Storm Lake

{{featured_button_text}}
Storm Lake SLPD yumvee

The large vehicle shown in this contributed photo has been dubbed the Yumvee, which the Storm Lake Police Department announced Thursday will be used for community outreach to dole out sweet treats.

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Call it a Funvee or more correctly a Yumvee, the new large vehicle in the Storm Lake Police Department fleet will be used to make connections with people in the town that's the seat of Buena Vista County.

Assistant Chief Patrick Diekman in a release said the department is excited to add the new community outreach vehicle, which he said came from a summer grant from the Tyson Foods plant in Storm Lake. The money was used to reconfigure a military surplus Humvee utility vehicle, which is now dubbed the Yumvee.

"The Humvee was painted black and white and equipped with an ice cream freezer, so that officers can patrol Storm Lake neighborhoods and give away free ice cream," Diekman said.

He said the department has had success in the past making community connections by handing out specialty ice cream treats such Klondike Bars and Bomb Pops, on hot summer days.

"The challenge has always been keeping frozen items from melting," Dietman said. "The Yumvee’s freezer has been a game changer."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News