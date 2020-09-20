'Yumvee' is new outreach tool for police in Storm Lake

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Call it a Funvee or more correctly a Yumvee, the large vehicle in the Storm Lake Police Department fleet has been changed up to make connections with people in the town that's the seat of Buena Vista County.

Assistant Chief Patrick Diekman said the department is excited to have taken the Humvee the department already had and making it into more of a community outreach vehicle. A summer grant from the Tyson Foods plant in Storm Lake provided money that was used to reconfigure a military surplus Humvee utility vehicle, which is now dubbed the Yumvee.

"The Humvee was painted black and white and equipped with an ice cream freezer, so that officers can patrol Storm Lake neighborhoods and give away free ice cream," Diekman said.

He said the department has had success in the past making community connections by handing out specialty ice cream treats such Klondike Bars and Bomb Pops, on hot summer days.

"The challenge has always been keeping frozen items from melting," Dietman said. "The Yumvee’s freezer has been a game changer."