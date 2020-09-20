'Yumvee' is new outreach tool for police in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Call it a Funvee or more correctly a Yumvee, the large vehicle in the Storm Lake Police Department fleet has been changed up to make connections with people in the town that's the seat of Buena Vista County.
Assistant Chief Patrick Diekman said the department is excited to have taken the Humvee the department already had and making it into more of a community outreach vehicle. A summer grant from the Tyson Foods plant in Storm Lake provided money that was used to reconfigure a military surplus Humvee utility vehicle, which is now dubbed the Yumvee.
"The Humvee was painted black and white and equipped with an ice cream freezer, so that officers can patrol Storm Lake neighborhoods and give away free ice cream," Diekman said.
He said the department has had success in the past making community connections by handing out specialty ice cream treats such Klondike Bars and Bomb Pops, on hot summer days.
"The challenge has always been keeping frozen items from melting," Dietman said. "The Yumvee’s freezer has been a game changer."
Police Chief Chris Cole on Saturday said handing out cold treats -- and other items such as sports equipment -- dates back several years.
"If we see people out, we'll stop. It is a great conversation starter ... Everybody likes ice cream," Cole said.
He said the vehicle can be converted back to a more traditional police use, when needed, since the Yumvee logos and freezer are removable.
"It isn't solely a dedicated ice cream truck," Cole said.
While summer is winding down, the chief pointed to some more uses of the Yumvee ahead, when a few days with high temperatures are forecast to be above 80 degrees.
"We'll try to get a few more weeks out of it. The weather looks good this week," Cole said.
Next summer, with the presumption that coronavirus community spread won't impact so many activities, he said 2021 will be the first full summer of Yumvee use.
Cole gave a caveat, that shows the long reach of the virus: "... Hopefully."
