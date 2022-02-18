State approves incentives for cold storage project in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved awards for four Iowa companies, including a cold storage company that intends to construct a facility in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park and a soybean crush plant near Alta.

According to a statement released by IEDA Friday, the awards will assist in the creation of 131 jobs and result in $487 million in new capital investment for the state.

Cold-Link Logistics Sioux City, LLC was awarded $458,913 in benefits through the Targeted Jobs Withholding program. The program allows new or expanding employers in Sioux City and some other border cities to divert a portion of their state payroll taxes for capital investments.

Cold-Link Logistics, a full-service third-party logistics provider, offering blast freezing, freezing, cooling and other general food-related storage services, plans to construct operations on 40 acres with approximately 185,000 square feet of space for cold storage, office, parking and other related site needs. The project represents a capital investment of nearly $58 million. It is expected to create 60 jobs, of which 56 are incented at a qualifying wage of $23.06 per hour.

Platinum Crush, LLC was awarded tax benefits through the HQJ program for the development of a $360 million soybean crushing facility near Alta in Buena Vista County. The company predicts the facility will crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually when fully operational in 2024. The facility will also produce soy oil that can be used for a variety of applications, including livestock feed, the human food industry and renewable biodiesel. The project is expected to create 51 jobs at a qualifying wage of $22.63 per hour.

The state board on Friday also awarded tax benefits to Cargill for a $48.3 million capital expansion at its Fort Dodge facility and to Hydrite Chemical for a $21.3 million expansion at its Waterloo facility.

