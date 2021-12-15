State awards $11 million to North Sioux City industrial, housing projects

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- North Sioux City has received $11 million in state assistance to develop hundreds of acres of land into housing and an industrial park.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development announced Wednesday that it has approved a $10.5 million Revolving Economic Development & Initiative loan and a $500,000 Local Infrastructure Improvement Program grant to North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation.

The funds will help the city buy land and assist with infrastructure construction for the proposed industrial park and housing development on the city's north side.

"The North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation is grateful to Gov. Noem and the entire team at GOED for their support of North Sioux City's continued growth. The approved funding will allow North Sioux City to move forward with plans to establish the Graham Business park, as well as address the ongoing workforce housing shortage," North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation executive director Andrew Nilges said in a news release.

The North Sioux City Council in September approved two agreements to buy approximately 439 acres of land from Graham Aviation, which operates the private Graham Airport, for more than $13 million.

Approximately 125 acres are planned for housing, which will be developed separately from the industrial property, helping the city with plans to build much-needed affordable housing.

The land purchase opens up new land for industrial and commercial development in the city, where the Flynn Business Park is near capacity.

"We are pleased to partner with North Sioux City to make this new industrial park a reality," GOED commissioner Steve Westra said in a news release. "With the increased interest our state has seen over the last two years, it has become apparent that communities with developed land and infrastructure are better positioned to attract projects."

Nilges said in an interview Wednesday that installation of infrastructure and utilities on the first 94-acre tract in the development could begin in the spring. Soil samples were taken earlier this fall, but other work had been on hold while the city awaited news on its application for state funding.

"Now that funding's done, we can put our foot on the gas," Nilges said.

Though no work has begun, potential developers have begun to show interest in the site.

"I'm encouraged, given we haven't really marketed it, that there's some interest popping up," Nilges said.

Housing construction could begin in 2023, if planning and funding falls into place, he said.

The city also will seek U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permission to remove three miles of a flood-protection levee running through the property and rebuild it closer to the Big Sioux River.

The sale of the land to the city will facilitate Graham Aviation owner Stephen F. Jones' plans to expand the airport and develop commercial and residential properties on airport-owned land.

