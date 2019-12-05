State awards $50,000 to Sioux City diesel mechanic training program

SIOUX CITY -- Peterbilt of Sioux City has been awarded $50,000 from a state fund to support a new program to train more diesel mechanics.

Peterbilt's Midwest Diesel Tech Academy is a nine-month training program that incorporates on-the-job training through internships.

Officials say the demand for diesel mechanics has been steadily increasing over the last 10 years.

Peterbilt of Sioux City was one of 22 recipients of the Employer Innovation Fund announced this week by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The matching grant program helps employers provide postsecondary training and education opportunities for their employees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another recipient was Interstates Construction Services, Inc. of Sioux Center, which received $32,500 in funding. Interstates will convert existing electrical apprenticeship training materials to Spanish, as well as offer “English as a Second Language” classes. Currently, the apprenticeship program and journeyman’s electrical license exam are available only in English.