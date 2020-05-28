State officials: 555 workers at Storm Lake Tyson pork plant have COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES --- State public health officials on Thursday confirmed an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, saying 555 of the plant’s employees tested positive for the virus.

Also Thursday, the state’s agriculture secretary said those outbreaks continue to wreak havoc on Iowa farmers, and Iowa confirmed the 500th COVID 19-related death since the new coronavirus first was detected in the state in early March.

At least eight plants across the state have had state-confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans. The state public health department’s policy is to confirm outbreaks at businesses only when asked by media members.

Several hundred people at Tyson's beef plant across the Missouri River in Dakota City, Nebraska, have also been sickened.