State officials: 555 workers at Storm Lake Tyson pork plant have COVID-19

DES MOINES --- State public health officials on Thursday confirmed an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, saying 555 of the plant’s employees tested positive for the virus.
Also Thursday, the state’s agriculture secretary said those outbreaks continue to wreak havoc on Iowa farmers, and Iowa confirmed the 500th COVID 19-related death since the new coronavirus first was detected in the state in early March.
At least eight plants across the state have had state-confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans. The state public health department’s policy is to confirm outbreaks at businesses only when asked by media members.
Several hundred people at Tyson's beef plant across the Missouri River in Dakota City, Nebraska, have also been sickened.
After state officials confirmed the latest outbreak Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and state agriculture secretary Mike Naig used Thursday’s briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts to highlight the issues those outbreaks have caused on Iowa farms, which now have more hogs than are needed at the processing plants, and to detail the financial and policy assistance they say those farmers have received and still need.
Naig said temporary shutdowns and reduced operations at processing plants has created a backlog of pigs that were raised to be processed. Iowa farms currently have more than 600,000 excess hogs, according to an Iowa State University analysis.
Naig said while processing capacity is slowly improving, it remains reduced: he said overall processing capacity across the state is currently operating at about 80 percent.
“Our farmers and our ag businesses and really everyone throughout the supply chain are managing through an unprecedented disruption to the marketplace,” Naig said.
LATEST FIGURES
With 13 newly confirmed virus-related deaths, the state hit 500 total deaths over the duration of the pandemic.
While daily new deaths continue on an upward trend, statewide hospitalizations and recent admissions continued to trend downward.
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
COVID-19 plasma donations 1
COVID-19 plasma donations 2
COVID-19 plasma donations 3
COVID-19 plasma donations
COVID-19 plasma donations
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
Flat teachers accompany their students
Flat teachers accompany their students
Flat teachers accompany their students
Flat teachers accompany their students
COVID-19 Church donations 1
COVID-19 Church donations 2
COVID-19 Church donations 3
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 1
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 2
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 3
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 4
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 5
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.