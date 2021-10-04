State orders 22 percent increase in assessments for Sioux City multi-residential properties

SIOUX CITY -- Owners of apartment buildings and other multi-residential properties face a 22 percent increase in their valuations for tax purposes under an order issued by the state.

Sioux City Assessor John Lawson said Monday he is appealing the Department of Revenue's equalization order, saying it's the "result of an incorrect calculation" in a department presentation in the fall of 2019 that advised assessors on the correct way to calculate the range of values for multi-residential properties.

"When we set values, we were setting them based on their presentation and believed our calculations were within the tolerance range," Lawson said Monday.

State law requires city and county assessors every two years to reset valuations for all classes of property to ensure equity in the property tax system. Assessors consider factors such as local sales, new construction and changes to individual parcels.

The 2021 assessments will be used to calculate local property taxes for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the first of two payments due in September 2022.

The new assessments the city assessor released in March called for an average increase of 5.5 percent for multi-residential properties. If upheld on appeal, it would raise the overall increase to 27.5 percent.

The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would see an additional $10,000 in taxable valuation, after factoring in a rollback. Based on the current levy of $35.52 per $1,000 in assessed value, that would owner would pay an additional $355 in property taxes.

The state defines multi-residential properties as having three or more living quarters. Among properties covered include apartment buildings, mobile home parks and nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as upper floors of commercial buildings converted for housing.

In Sioux City, the equalization order would impact 580 properties with a total assessed value of $309 million, Lawson said.

Last Friday, the City Assessor's office mailed the multi-residential property owners official notices of the new assessments.

If an owner believes the new assessment is more than the current market value of the property, they may file an appeal with the Sioux City Board of Review from Oct. 9-31. Since Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday, the appeal must be returned or postmarked by Nov. 1.

The notices include an instruction sheet on how to appeal and a blank income and expense statement to assist in providing information for the Board of Review to assist in determining the correct value. The board may remove up to the 22% increase, but cannot lower the value below what it was after the regular appeal process last spring.

Lawson noted the results of the City Assessor's appeal will not be known before the end of this month's individual appeal period.

As part of equalization order, the Department of Revenue also ordered the city Assessor to lower assessments for agricultural property by 10 percent, Lawson said. There are only 256 ag parcels, with a total valuation of $7 million, within the city limits.

No notices will be sent to the agricultural property owners because the values are decreasing, Lawson said.

The equalization order does not affect new assessments for any other class of property, including residential and commercial.

Residential valuations surged by an average of 8.5 percent, compared to the last biennial reassessment in 2019. The assessor's office attributed the increase to a robust local housing market, as home sales jumped by over 30 percent last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that brought on a recession.

Commercial property assessments in Sioux City grew by an average of 6.5 percent.

Many owners with higher assessments could face higher tax bills, but they won't know for sure until local governments set their new tax rates next spring. Other factors, such as the "rollback," a state-imposed limit on assessments, and various state tax credits, also will determine whether owners pay more or less in taxes.

