State regulators approve sole owner of Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY -- State gaming regulators on Thursday approved a stock acquisition that consolidates ownership of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City under one entity.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based company with roots in Iowa, is now the sole owner of the downtown casino, hotel and entertainment venue. The deal had been announced in December.

"We think about Sioux City as the cornerstone of our operations in Iowa," Peninsula chairman and CEO Brent Stevens told the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission during its meeting at the Hard Rock. "From here, we hope to take the Hard Rock in Sioux City to new and greater places."

Peninsula previously owned 50% of the Hard Rock. Without question or comment, the IRGC voted 5-0 to approve Peninsula's purchase of Warner Gaming's 50% stake in the property. The commission also approved financing for the purchase on a unanimous vote.

After the vote, Stevens said no immediate changes in the daily operations of the hotel and casino are planned. Peninsula does have future plans for the property, but Stevens did not divulge details.