Nega, an Ethipia native who is also an associate professor of environmental studies at Carleton College in Minnesota, said he started AEM after seeing first-hand the negative effects the traditional cooking methods had on residents' long-term health.

The guilt he felt over the comfortable lifestyle he had in the U.S. inspired him to want to make a concrete positive impact. In 2014, he helped develop the sustainable stoves with one of his colleagues.

“I have witnessed thousands of people dying of famine and millions suffering from abject poverty. That experience never left my mind,” said Nega. “I decided to use my good fortune of living in the U.S. to help address this problem.”

In need of help with manufacturing his stoves, Nega was introduced to David Bernstein, officer and co-owner of State Steel. The family-owned and operated business agreed to help AEM with its first prototypes.