SIOUX CITY – A Sioux City business is helping make a difference on the other side of the world.
State Steel Supply recently shipped a steel shear and a press brake to make sustainable gasifier stoves in Ethiopia. Anega Energies Manufacturing, an energy company headed by Tsegaye Nega, offers the alternative cooking methods to needy residents in Addis Ababa, the capitol of the African nation.
More than one-third of the world's households traditionally use solid fuels such as wood, charcoal or cow dung for cooking in open fires or simple stoves.
“The cost of this practice in human health, women productivity and the environment is staggering,” Nega said. “According to a recent study, this cost is estimated at $2.4 trillion per year.”
People are also reading…
Nega, an Ethipia native who is also an associate professor of environmental studies at Carleton College in Minnesota, said he started AEM after seeing first-hand the negative effects the traditional cooking methods had on residents' long-term health.
The guilt he felt over the comfortable lifestyle he had in the U.S. inspired him to want to make a concrete positive impact. In 2014, he helped develop the sustainable stoves with one of his colleagues.
“I have witnessed thousands of people dying of famine and millions suffering from abject poverty. That experience never left my mind,” said Nega. “I decided to use my good fortune of living in the U.S. to help address this problem.”
In need of help with manufacturing his stoves, Nega was introduced to David Bernstein, officer and co-owner of State Steel. The family-owned and operated business agreed to help AEM with its first prototypes.
“He’s very highly regarded internationally,” Bernstein said. “I sort of feel someday I might read about him getting a Nobel Prize or something like that.”
State Steel donated 100 units of the first version of the stoves in 2016 that were shipped to Ethiopia. This acted as a pilot study to see the success of stoves applied in real-life scenarios. The results of the study allowed AEM to design the model that they currently use.
“Since then, David has been one of our indefatigable supporters,” Nega said. “Because State Steel has a huge experience in sheet metal processing, that is where we go to ask about any problems we encounter or when we need advice. Their support for us is truly altruistic.”
What makes the AEM business model unique is its three-part system. They sell their stoves along with fuel pellets made of agricultural byproducts like coffee grounds, khat stems and woodchips as fuel for the stove. The users then return to AEM the charcoal the stove creates in return for an equal amount of new pellets. They then use the charcoal to create fertilizer, water filters and air purifiers.
The cyclical process has helped reduce the environmental problems related to regularly cutting trees and wood burning. That's helped reduce carbon emissions and health issues such as lung disease that are tied to excessive smoke exposure.
“Our fan forces pellet cookstove can be seen as more accessible but comparable to LPG (gas) stoves, providing similar social and environmental benefits at a fraction of the cost,” Nega said. “At the household level, exclusively using our cookstove can help each family cut cooking time by 50%, reduce fuel cost by 65% and avoids emissions of 6 tons of CO2 per year per cookstove.”
After a couple years of outsourcing the production of the stoves, Nega established a cookstove and pellet manufacturing facility in Ethiopia. The process of finding the space and learning the needed machinery in house was a sharp learning curve for Nega. While most of his guidance came from a Dutch consulting firm he hired, State Steel was also able to help in its own way, by donating equipment they no longer use.
“I can write a book going through the trials and tribulations I had to go through. We still face many challenges, but the thrust of our approach is patience,” Nega said. “Obviously, this has a tremendous financial and emotional cost.”
Even though they’ve made immense amounts of progress, Nega still considers AEM to be in the start-up phase because of a funding shortage. Despite receiving grants from Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund and Innovations Against Poverty, in its two years of manufacturing, they still aren’t making a profit.
But despite the financial setbacks, AEM is continuing to make progress towards helping the 92% of Ethiopians without access to clean cooking. They aspire to expand beyond Ethiopia to the more than 400 million households in Africa that could benefit from sustainable stoves.
“He can really make a difference in that part of the world,” Bernstein said.
With the new Sioux City Journal app: If you want to know about stories when they post, you can select alerts for news, sports, weather and more. The navigation's easier. You can now change the reading view. You can have articles read to you. And much more.