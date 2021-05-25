Steel Panther to perform at Hard Rock
SIOUX CITY – American rock band Steel Panther will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 9.
A quartet who first gained popularity during the early 2000s under the name Metal Shop, Steel Panther consists of vocalist Ralph Saenz (Michael Starr), drummer Darren Leader (Stix Zadinia), bassist Travis Haley (Lexxi Foxx), and guitarist Russ Parrish (Satchel).
The band is known for its profane and humorous lyrics and its exaggerated on-stage presence of stereotypical “glam metal” lifestyle.
Tickets will go on sale Friday and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.
In 2009, Steel Panther released Feel the Steel, catching the attention of the Grammys and making it onto the “Best Comedy Album” ballot in October 2010.
Their second album, Balls Out, released in 2011 and reached number one on the Billboard Comedy chart with first week sales of 12,000 copies in the U.S. That same year, Steel Panther was also invited by Def Leppard to join them and by Motley Crue as “Special Guests” on their Mirrorball Tour.
In February, Steel Panther launched a Virtual Photo Exhibition ‘Sex, JPGs and Rock N Roll’ to support live concert photographers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Company pays penalty for digging violations
DES MOINES — A Sheldon, Iowa, contractor has agreed to pay a $6,000 civil penalty for damaging an underground natural gas pipeline and violating Iowa’s One Call law.
Attorney General Tom Miller on Tuesday announced resolution of a lawsuit against ID Excavating and Tiling. The lawsuit said that in November 2019, ID Excavating failed to give a 48-hour notice of planned excavations to install drainage tile in Boyden, Iowa. The company dug without having underground utilities located and marked and struck a 2-inch Northern Natural Gas pipeline, causing the loss of service to 277 Mid American Energy customers.
The lawsuit was settled with a consent decree, in which the company admitted the violations, agreed to pay the civil penalty and not violate the One Call law in the future.
According to a news release from Miller’s office, lawsuits involving One Call violations committed by contractors in Davis, Marion and Taylor counties also were resolved through consent decrees.
Miller’s office also announced that it has sent warning letters to several companies accused of failing to locate and mark underground utilities before digging. Companies receiving warnings are Alliant Energy Group, Black Hills Energy, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Mid American Energy and Windstream Communications.