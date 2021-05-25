Steel Panther to perform at Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY – American rock band Steel Panther will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 9.

A quartet who first gained popularity during the early 2000s under the name Metal Shop, Steel Panther consists of vocalist Ralph Saenz (Michael Starr), drummer Darren Leader (Stix Zadinia), bassist Travis Haley (Lexxi Foxx), and guitarist Russ Parrish (Satchel).

The band is known for its profane and humorous lyrics and its exaggerated on-stage presence of stereotypical “glam metal” lifestyle.

Tickets will go on sale Friday and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

In 2009, Steel Panther released Feel the Steel, catching the attention of the Grammys and making it onto the “Best Comedy Album” ballot in October 2010.

Their second album, Balls Out, released in 2011 and reached number one on the Billboard Comedy chart with first week sales of 12,000 copies in the U.S. That same year, Steel Panther was also invited by Def Leppard to join them and by Motley Crue as “Special Guests” on their Mirrorball Tour.

In February, Steel Panther launched a Virtual Photo Exhibition ‘Sex, JPGs and Rock N Roll’ to support live concert photographers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

