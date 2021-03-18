Sterling fans happy to get to play at NAIA tourney this year

SIOUX CITY -- Walking into the Tyson Events Center Thursday, Zoe Oppriecht admitted it was a little surreal to revisit the site where her college basketball career came to an abrupt and unexpected end last year.
She was a Sterling College senior, and the Warriors were making their second straight appearance at the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship tournament. After losing in the first round a year earlier, they were eagerly awaiting their first round game and the chance to extend their stay in Sioux City with a win.
Then came the announcement.
"We were just watching some of the other games and they announced it over the loudspeaker they weren't going to play anymore," Oppriecht said. "It was just totally disappointing. There were a lot of tears."
Just like that, two games into the second day of the tournament, her season, her career, was over without stepping foot on the court.
The Warriors were one of 10 teams yet to play in last year's tournament when it was canceled because of COVID-19. For Oppriecht, there would be no final game with her teammates. Just a long trip back to Sterling, Kansas, where she graduated later in the spring.
Now a graduate student at Abilene Christian University in Texas, Oppriecht followed Sterling's progress from afar this season, attending games whenever she could. When they qualified for the tournament in Sioux City, Oppriecht had to come back and watch her friends play.
"This is my family," she said.
One section over, David and Penny Stucky stood in front of their seats, phones held high taking pictures of their daughter her teammates during warmups.
They'd made the same six-hour drive from their home in Moundridge, Kansas, last year to watch their daughter Bethany play. They never even made it to the arena.
"We were getting ready to walk out of our hotel room and our daughter called," Penny Stucky said. "She was crying and said, Mom, they just cancelled the tournament. It was heartbreaking for the team."
For the Stuckys and the two or three dozen Sterling fans in attendance Thursday, it was a sweet return. Penny Stucky said there was no hesitation to come back this year.
"It's such a blessing for them to be able to play," she said.
The NAIA decided around Christmas that the tournament would go on. With attendance limited as a COVID precaution, fans were spread throughout the seating bowl Thursday. They wore masks sporting their team colors and cheered or groaned depending on the action taking place on the court.
Oppriecht sat at the edge of her seat when she wasn't standing, nervously swaying back and forth and clapping her hands.
"I know they're excited. I know they're ready," she said prior to Sterling's tip off against Dakota State University.