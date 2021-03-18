Sterling fans happy to get to play at NAIA tourney this year

SIOUX CITY -- Walking into the Tyson Events Center Thursday, Zoe Oppriecht admitted it was a little surreal to revisit the site where her college basketball career came to an abrupt and unexpected end last year.

She was a Sterling College senior, and the Warriors were making their second straight appearance at the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship tournament. After losing in the first round a year earlier, they were eagerly awaiting their first round game and the chance to extend their stay in Sioux City with a win.

Then came the announcement.

"We were just watching some of the other games and they announced it over the loudspeaker they weren't going to play anymore," Oppriecht said. "It was just totally disappointing. There were a lot of tears."

Just like that, two games into the second day of the tournament, her season, her career, was over without stepping foot on the court.

The Warriors were one of 10 teams yet to play in last year's tournament when it was canceled because of COVID-19. For Oppriecht, there would be no final game with her teammates. Just a long trip back to Sterling, Kansas, where she graduated later in the spring.