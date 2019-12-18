Steve King claims Democrats attempting to cover up their own crimes by impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON -- As the U.S. House moved toward a historic impeachment vote Wednesday, Rep. Steve King rushed to President Donald Trump's defense, accusing Democrats of bringing impeachment charges to cover up "the largest and most massive cover-up of such a list of crimes against our country."
The House impeachment resolution accused Trump of abusing the power of his office by pressuring Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats and his 2020 political rival Joe Biden, and then tried to obstruct the investigation in Congress like “no other'' president in history.
During Wednesday's debate, King took to the House floor to insist Democrats had it all backwards.
And I would take you back to in October of 2015 when Barack Obama said, ‘Hillary Clinton would never intend to jeopardize our national security.’ Again, the following April, the next month, (former FBI agent) Peter Strzok wrote the statement that was delivered by (former FBI director) James Comey. And they’ve spent Democrat money and Hillary Clinton money in Russia to pick up dirt on Donald Trump! " King told the House.
"And, then, Joe Biden goes to Ukraine and makes a statement ‘Here’s a billion dollars, but you must do what I tell you to do!’ You’re accusing Donald Trump of doing that which Joe Biden has confessed to doing!' ''
King also disputed that Biden was a political opponent of Trump's, noting the former vice president is one of 21 Democrats running for president.
You have free articles remaining.
Biden’s ''opponents are the other 20 Democrats. How would anybody dig in to that mess of 21 people and decide he’s going to go overseas and pull some maneuver like this?' King asked rhetorically. "You have to assign him a motive. You assign him a motive, then you create the dots, then you go dot to dot."
Democrats have accused Trump of withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine that Congress intended to help the smaller country defend itself from its hostile neighbor, Russia. King and other Republicans alluded to alleged corruption tied to an Ukrainain energy company that paid Biden's son, Hunter, $600,000 per year to sit on its board.
"But the reality is that it was Biden that was doing the extortion of the power play in order to protect his own son, and it was Donald Trump that was following the law that said you have to ensure that there is not corruption here before this money is handed over," King told the House.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., also rose to the House floor Wednesday to speak out against the Democrats' attempt to remove Trump from office.
"There is perhaps nothing more seriously established in our Constitution than the impeachment of a president – only twice has it happened in our nation’s 243-year history," Smith told the House. "Yet today, for political purposes, the House majority is trying to remove President Trump from office based on hearsay and conjecture."
Smith argued neither of the articles of impeachment offered evidence of a crime, but instead "are purposely broad to fit the majority’s narrative."
"Less than one year until the next Presidential election, we are being asked to override the choice the American people made in 2016," Smith said. "This lopsided and biased impeachment process has had a predetermined outcome from the beginning. This is an unfortunate day in the history of our great nation. We must hope this political game does not set a precedent for the future."