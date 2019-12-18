Steve King claims Democrats attempting to cover up their own crimes by impeaching Trump

King also disputed that Biden was a political opponent of Trump's, noting the former vice president is one of 21 Democrats running for president.

Biden’s ''opponents are the other 20 Democrats. How would anybody dig in to that mess of 21 people and decide he’s going to go overseas and pull some maneuver like this?' King asked rhetorically. "You have to assign him a motive. You assign him a motive, then you create the dots, then you go dot to dot."

Democrats have accused Trump of withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine that Congress intended to help the smaller country defend itself from its hostile neighbor, Russia. King and other Republicans alluded to alleged corruption tied to an Ukrainain energy company that paid Biden's son, Hunter, $600,000 per year to sit on its board.

"But the reality is that it was Biden that was doing the extortion of the power play in order to protect his own son, and it was Donald Trump that was following the law that said you have to ensure that there is not corruption here before this money is handed over," King told the House.

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., also rose to the House floor Wednesday to speak out against the Democrats' attempt to remove Trump from office.