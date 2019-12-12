Steve King pledges to debate his GOP opponents but not before late April

WALL LAKE, Iowa -- Rep. Steve King has pledged to debate his Republican challengers "multiple" times, but the nine-term congressman won't commit to any debates before late April.
"Debates need to take place when the voters are focusing their attention on the upcoming election,'' King's son, Jeff, who serves as his father's campaign chairman, said in a statement. "Accordingly, Congressman King will not be debating before six weeks prior to the election on June 2, 2020. He will instead be concentrating on his work throughout the 4th District and in Washington, D.C."
King's four GOP challengers for the 4th District seat -- Randy Feenstra, Bret Richards, Steve Reeder and Jeremy Taylor -- have all called for the incumbent to face them on a debate stage. So far, King has not publicly committed to specific debates.
Taylor, a Woodbury County supervisor, noted some public forums for 4th District candidates are set for as early as January.
"I hope @SteveKingIA & @RandyFeenstra will join me in answering voters & our duty to earn their trust when invited," Taylor said in a tweet Wednesday after King's campaign released their news release.
Feenstra responded to King's debate offer Wednesday with a tweet that alluded to House GOP leaders stripping King of all his committee assignments in January.
"It’ll be strange seeing Congressman King with a seat at an important debate," Feenstra said in a tweet.
House GOP leaders took the unusual step following a national uproar over King's comments published in the New York Times in which he seemed sympathetic to white supremacy and white nationalism. King has repeatedly accused the Times of misquoting him.
In his statement, Jeff King said his father is "looking forward" to debating his Republican primary opponents.
"We believe debates are to our advantage because they will clearly show Congressman King possesses a depth of knowledge and experience on the issues that Iowans care about that is unmatched in the current primary field," Jeff King said.