Steve King's office: Iowa lawmaker had no contact at CPAC with man who contracted coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve King attended the same recent political conference as a man who subsequently developed COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. But "as far as we know, neither Congressman King nor has staff had any contact" with the individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference, King's spokesman said in an email Monday.

The Capitol's attending physician said Monday that “several” members of Congress had contact with the man, who has not been publicly identified. But the lawmakers “remain in good health,” and are considered to be at "low risk" of contracting the disease, the physician's office said.

On Sunday, two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.