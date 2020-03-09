Steve King's office: Iowa lawmaker had no contact at CPAC with man who contracted coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve King attended the same recent political conference as a man who subsequently developed COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. But "as far as we know, neither Congressman King nor has staff had any contact" with the individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference, King's spokesman said in an email Monday.
The Capitol's attending physician said Monday that “several” members of Congress had contact with the man, who has not been publicly identified. But the lawmakers “remain in good health,” and are considered to be at "low risk" of contracting the disease, the physician's office said.
On Sunday, two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.
Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had brief contact with the man at CPAC nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. Gosar, R-Ariz., said that he also had made contact with the man at the conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland and that he and three members of his senior staff were under self-quarantine. His office will be closed for the week, he said in a tweet Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at CPAC, but the White House said there was no indication that either had met or been in “close proximity” to the infected attendee.
Besides Cruz and Gosar, the CPAC schedule listed three other senators and 12 House members who were scheduled to speak. They included No. 2 House GOP leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, No. 3 Republican leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming and congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who has since become the White House chief of staff.￼￼ Also on the schedule was Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.