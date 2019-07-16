WASHINGTON -- Rep. Steve King took a swipe Monday against fellow Sen. Joni Ernst after his fellow Iowa Republican spoke out against President Trump's controversial tweet that four minority Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to where they came from.
"@SenJoniErnst it’s “not constructive” to advance AOC’s #MobSquad #FakeNews narrative against @realDonaldTrump whose policies have lifted up ALL Americans," King said in a tweet.
The tweet referenced Ernst's statement that said Trump's comments “were not constructive” and “not helpful.”
Pressed by reporters Tuesday if Trump's remarks were racist, Ernst replied, "Yeah, I do." The first-term senator also acknowledged Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massacusetts and all American citizens and all but Omar, a native of Somali, were born in the United States.
King, who has repeatedly faced charges of racism during his career in the House, was himself the subject of an anti-bigotry vote in the House earlier this year. In January, King's comments in a New York Times story last week in which he asked, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?" fueled a national backlash. King was among the 424 House members who voted for a resolution that rejects white nationalism and white supremacy as “hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.”
Republican House leaders also stripped King of all of his committee assignments until at least 2020.
King was among 424 House members who voted for a resolution of disapproval which named King only once, stated the