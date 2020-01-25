Steve King talks Trump impeachment in Sioux City visit: 'I think people are a little tired of it'

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King said in a Sioux City town hall Saturday that he didn't want to delve deep into a discussion on the impeachment of President Donald Trump because, as he put it, "I think people are a little tired of it."
King, a loyal Trump supporter who represents Iowa's 4th Congressional District, said Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate have been aiming to impeach the president ever since his victory in the 2016 election. Despite his stated intention only to "touch (impeachment) lightly," he did in fact talk about it for some time.
"You get impeached for getting elected president of the United States?," King asked, rhetorically. "I didn't read that in the Constitution. I read, 'Treason, bribery, high crimes, misdemeanors' are the reasons."
President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate began this week. He stands accused of trying to pressure officials in Ukraine to investigate former Vice President and political opponent Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, the latter's ties to a Ukrainian gas company, and Joe Biden's efforts to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for corruption during the Obama years.
"Abuse of power," one of the charges leveled against Trump along with obstruction of Congress, is a rather vague concept, King said.
"Abuse of power, how would you define that? It doesn't exist in law anywhere, no definition of abuse of power, no one has ever brought any charge against anyone for abusing power," King said. "That's kind of like saying someone's guilty of collusion. Well, if we collude together on something that's positive, then, there's nothing wrong with that, correct?"
Trump's attempted withdrawal of U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for compromising information on Biden has been referred to frequently as a possible "quid pro quo" (a Latin phrase meaning "something for something").
King said he saw a different sort of quid pro quo in Washington -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being the perpetrator in his view.
"I think Nancy Pelosi did more than that, when she was demanding that the Senate set up the trial according to what she wanted, or she wasn't going to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate," King said. "That would be a quid pro quo, also."
Roughly 30 people, not including the media or King's staff, made it to King's Ho-Chunk Centre town hall.
By all appearances, King had a point about peoples' weariness with all the impeachment talk -- most of the audience came to ask him about other problems.
One attendee seemed to suggest that Democrats are using misinformation tactics similar to those of Adolf Hitler, while another asked the amount of money spent on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Others asked King less-politically-charged questions -- everything from the Army Corps of Engineers' strategy on Perry Creek, to problems with consumer FICO credit scores, and from the U.S. national debt to the Chinese Coronavirus, and land treaties with Native Americans.
The congressman said he'd try to follow-up on several of these concerns, in particular the Perry Creek flooding and the credit score issues, and that he would advocate for Native Americans to get what is owed them under 19th century treaties. On the subject of the national debt, King said the Trump administration hasn't been able to address it quite as he would've hoped.
"I went into the West Wing and raised this issue within, say, three or four months of the Trump presidency, 'Where's the plan for (fiscal) balance?'" King said.
"They said, 'We don't think they we can do this in the first Trump term, but we think that we'll turn our attention to it in the second term. So, I'm going to try to hold them accountable to that. But I am not particularly optimistic because I don't hear it in the dialogue in Congress."
Freedom Party meeting
King also brought a special guest to the event -- Roger G. Johnson, the vice-president for Europe and the Czech chair of Republicans Overseas, Inc., a conservative political organization. Johnson defended King against a scandal that enveloped the congressman more than a year ago, and which has since passed.
Shortly before the mid-term election in 2018, King was said to have met with a right-wing organization in Austria while on a trip to Europe paid for by a Holocaust memorial organization. The Washington Post was the first to report the meeting.
"Supposedly I met with people who were members of a party that had Nazi roots. Oooh," King said, prompting laughter with the mock-sinister "oooh" noise. "Who survived the Second World War, who was a male, that didn't have Nazi roots, if you were from Austria or Germany?"
Johnson, who lives partly in the Czech Republic and partly in Sioux Center, Iowa, said he first met King in Vienna in late 2018. He agreed with King that if any historical connection with Nazism existed in the Freedom Party (the party King met with), it was an inevitable quirk of history.
The Freedom Party was founded in the 1950s by Anton Reinthaller, who had in fact been an official in the Third Reich. But, Johnson said, the Nazi connections were overblown in the press.
"They are a center-right party. And it was completely a misrepresentation to say this a far-right party," Johnson said. "Also, they say the founder (of the Freedom Party), a fellow named Reinthaller, was a Nazi. Well, he was an agriculture minister."